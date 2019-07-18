Creature Performer Edd Osmond Explains What It Was Like Playing the ‘Dumbo’ Live-Action Stand-In

Insider producer Ian Phillips spoke with creature performer Edd Osmond to find out what it’s like to play a star of a film without ever being on-screen. Osmond explained that for the live-action remake of Dumbo, he had to learn how to walk like a baby elephant, sometimes spending hours on all four limbs with the aid of arm extensions. Additionally, in walking like a baby elephant, Osmond had to look downward all of the time, so a special camera had to be rigged inside the costumes so he could see where he was going. Unfortunately, the waterproof costume presented a communication challenge.

In that suit they were dunking my head underwater in this full-size suit which also meant I couldn’t hear the director when he shouted action or shouted cut.

Despite these challenges, Osmond created a believable Dumbo and the film could not have been made without him.