Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Creature Performer Edd Osmond Explains What It Was Like Playing the ‘Dumbo’ Live-Action Stand-In

by at on

Insider producer Ian Phillips spoke with creature performer Edd Osmond to find out what it’s like to play a star of a film without ever being on-screen. Osmond explained that for the live-action remake of Dumbo, he had to learn how to walk like a baby elephant, sometimes spending hours on all four limbs with the aid of arm extensions. Additionally, in walking like a baby elephant, Osmond had to look downward all of the time, so a special camera had to be rigged inside the costumes so he could see where he was going. Unfortunately, the waterproof costume presented a communication challenge.

In that suit they were dunking my head underwater in this full-size suit which also meant I couldn’t hear the director when he shouted action or shouted cut.

Despite these challenges, Osmond created a believable Dumbo and the film could not have been made without him.

Disney’s live-action “Dumbo” remake featured the beloved baby elephant made completely from CGI. However, they still needed an actor to play Dumbo.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved