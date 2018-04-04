Laughing Squid

Powerful ECOVACS Mini Robotic Vacuum Cleaner That Can Be Easily Controlled With a Smartphone

Last week we announced the launch of our brand new Laughing Squid Store which features flash sales on variety of unique and interesting products at a significant discount. One such product is the very handy ECOVACS DEEBOT Mini2 App-Enabled Robotic Vacuum. This powerful little cleaner can take care of all sorts of debris, such as dirt and animal hair on a customized schedule through the Apple or Android smartphone apps. The vacuum also works very well in tight corners and has an optional mop function.

For a limited time only, the ECOVACS DEEBOT Mini 2 is available through the Laughing Squid store at the low price of $99, which is 67% off the original retail price of $300.

With a variety of cleaning methods, MINI2 can tackle various messes in your home. Using functions such as tangle-free suction combined with a compact design, the DEEBOT MINI can effectively collect hairs and clean hard-to-reach areas in your home.

