‘Echo in the Canyon’, A Documentary That Explores the Iconic Laurel Canyon Music Scene of 1965-1967

The upcoming documentary film Echo in the Canyon takes a look at Southern California’s Laurel Canyon during the seminal years of 1965-1967, a time and place where some of the most iconic American music of the time was created.

Musician Jakob Dylan sat down with a number of the musicians who were an integral part of that iconic scene during those years, including Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Roger McGuinn, and Jackson Browne. Dylan also spoke with musicians who were profoundly influenced by this era such as Tom Petty (his final interview), Beck, Fiona Apple, Cat Power, Regina Spektor, and Norah Jones. The film scheduled to be released in theaters on May 24th, 2019.

Echo In The Canyon celebrates the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-60s as folk went electric and The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. …Featuring Jakob Dylan, the film explores the beginnings of the Laurel Canyon music scene. Dylan uncovers never-before-heard personal details behind the bands and their songs and how that music continues to inspire today.

