Clever Earrings Designed to Hold AirPods in Place

Jewelry design house MISO has created Pebble Pods, a pair of really attractive earrings that are designed to hold Apple AirPods firmly in place. The earrings can be worn with or without the headphones and are part of bespoke Pebble collection.

Designed so you can effortlessly slip your AirPods in and out of the earrings through the day (you won’t even need a mirror), you’ll never want to wear your AirPods without them!

As of this date, the Pebble Pods are on pre-order status and will be available in a choice of gold-plated silver and white gold.

This is a pre order, please allow for a longer lead time. Please expect your piece within 3 – 6 weeks.

MISHO has also designed similarly clever, but far more minimalist earrings that are specifically made for holding AirPods in place. Like the Pebble Pods, these are available for pre-order, come in tiny and tall versions, and in a choice of silver or gold plated.

We’ve got you covered for every occasion, swipe right! From the sculptural Pebbles that make a serious style statement to the minimal Active wear options perfect for a busy day, a long run or a sweaty session at the gym!

