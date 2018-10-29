Laughing Squid

An Eagle Wearing a GoPro Camera Takes Flight Over a Crowded Stadium Packed With Cheering Soccer Fans

An eagle wearing a GoPro HERO7 camera took flight over a crowded Estadio Azteca stadium in the Santa Úrsula neighborhood in Mexico City, which was packed with cheering football (soccer) fans. This wonderful demonstration showcased the “hypersmooth” predictive stabilization features of their newest camera.

Hyper smooth video stabilization — get gimbal like stabilization-without the gimbal. Hero7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage.



