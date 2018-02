My phone? Why couldn’t it have just been a distant relative or something??

In a silly College Humor skit, comedian Mike Trapp is waiting in a hospital hallway when he’s called in by a doctor who tells him that his phone is dying and doesn’t have long to live. After exploring any and all options, Trapp and his anthropomorphic smartphone ( Raphael Chestang ) come to a place of acceptance. Trapp tearfully mourns his phone while saying goodbye, but vows to buy a better version in the future.

