An Old Timey Cover of the Oasis Song ‘Wonderwall’ Played on an Ornate Mechanical Dutch Street Organ

The Mechanical Music Man (James Dundon) used cardboard strips to program Blaujte, his beautifully restored Dutch street organ, to play a wonderful old-timey cover of the now-classic Oasis song “Wonderwall”. This song is just one in his amazing collection of covers.

I’ve brought mechanical music to hundreds of events and festivals, reaching millions of people both in person and online. I’m also the founder of Mechanical Music Radio, a station dedicated to celebrating these remarkable machines and entertaining audiences worldwide.

This mechanical barrel organ, known as a draaiorgel in the Netherlands, has a rich history within Dutch busking culture.

From the early 1920s, it was a familiar sight collecting coins on the streets — busking with the draaiorgel (street organ) was, and still is, a beloved tradition in the Netherlands.

This particular draaiorgel was first built in the 1930s and restored by musician Johan Verbeeck in the 1980s. Dundon purchased Blauwtje in 2011.

Originally built as a 49-Key Marenghi Organ, Blauwtje was completely rebuilt within just a few years of its life. In the 1930s…Its distinctive carved front was beautifully redecorated by renowned organ artist Feite Posthumus. After another 30 years of delighting audiences on the streets of Holland, Blauwtje was purchased by James Dundon in 2011 and brought to the UK.

How the Mechanical Street Organ Works

Other Songs Played on the Dutch Street Organ

via Tom Scott