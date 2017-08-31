Laughing Squid

Dust Buddies, An Adorable Animated Short Film About the Friendship Between Two Dust Bunnies

Dust Buddies is an adorable animated short film, created by Ringling College of Art & Design students Beth Tomashek and Sam Wade earlier this year, about the solid friendship between two dust bunnies as they try to escape the clutches of a ruthless cleaning maid.

A story about the friendship between two dust bunnies, Fuzz and Lint, who live peacefully under a couch. When an evil maid comes to clean the house and sucks Fuzz into her vacuum, Lint must overcome his fears and set out to rescue his friend.

via Neatorama

