Dust Buddies, An Adorable Animated Short Film About the Friendship Between Two Dust Bunnies

A story about the friendship between two dust bunnies, Fuzz and Lint, who live peacefully under a couch. When an evil maid comes to clean the house and sucks Fuzz into her vacuum, Lint must overcome his fears and set out to rescue his friend.

Dust Buddies is an adorable animated short film, created by Ringling College of Art & Design students Beth Tomashek and Sam Wade earlier this year, about the solid friendship between two dust bunnies as they try to escape the clutches of a ruthless cleaning maid.

