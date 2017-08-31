Dust Buddies, An Adorable Animated Short Film About the Friendship Between Two Dust Bunnies

Dust Buddies is an adorable animated short film, created by Ringling College of Art & Design students Beth Tomashek and Sam Wade earlier this year, about the solid friendship between two dust bunnies as they try to escape the clutches of a ruthless cleaning maid.
