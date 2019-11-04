A Duolingo Translation App for Talking to Children

Saturday Night Live came up with a Duolingo parody that helps awkward people easily communicated with kids. Similar to their other translation products, “Duolingo for Talking to Children” offers short, easy, real-world lessons that can be easily accessed via a smartphone app when needed.

It’s never too late to learn how to talk to kids with the new Duolingo app for childless adults who want to relate.

Per Tim Shey, Head of Studios and Content at Duolingo, this isn’t too far off the mark.