Dumpster Archeologist Shares His Thoughts on Excessive Waste in a Short Documentary

“Dumpster Archeology” by Dustie Car and Stolen Sun is a short documentary about Lew Blink, an artist and self-described “dumpster archeologist” who finds a world of plenty within the refuse of others. Blink shares his thoughts on awaiting treasures, American consumerism, and excessive waste as he goes from place to place looking for dumpsters to dive.

Self-proclaimed “Dumpster Archeologist” Lew Blink embarks on thrilling expeditions through dimly lit alleys where every item holds a story waiting to be brought to life.

via Vimeo Staff Picks