A pair of rather hungry ducks named Pepé and Arnold gobbled up a bowl filled with peas in seemingly record time. As it turns out, the round green legume is a favorite snack for each of the waterfowls on the property.

Pepé and Arnold share a cup of peas, their favorite snack.

