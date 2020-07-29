fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Tiny Ducklings Adorably Run Across Floating Lily Pads

by on

A woman named Rameesah captured absolutely adorable footage of tiny ducklings as they ran full force across a pond of floating lily pads.

The cutest, purest, most wholesome thing i have ever witnessed


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved