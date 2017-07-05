Laughing Squid

A Teeny Tiny Fuzzy Yellow Duckling Tries Really Hard to Keep Up With a Running Human

An absolutely adorable teeny tiny fuzzy yellow duckling followed along with a beloved human, breaking out into cute running waddle while trying to keep up the pace every time the man started to jog.

