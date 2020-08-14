Little Duck Hilariously Takes Off Like a Shot Into the Water While Being Released Back Into the Wild

A little duck, who was apparently temporarily rescued by humans, took off like a shot into the water when said humans released the juvenile Anatidae back into the wild. The person who posted the video stated that the petite waterfowl was “a mini 4WD that has been tuned to be crisp”.

Of course, there have been a number of remixes made since this was first released.

am i too late pic.twitter.com/foofzvMEKN — object class: Daddy ? (@Viexi_) August 13, 2020

The only valid bg song pic.twitter.com/aPUcNW8u9n — maisara???? (@ohmysara_) August 13, 2020

via Boing Boing