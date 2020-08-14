fbpx

Little Duck Hilariously Takes Off Like a Shot Into the Water While Being Released Back Into the Wild

by on

A little duck, who was apparently temporarily rescued by humans, took off like a shot into the water when said humans released the juvenile Anatidae back into the wild. The person who posted the video stated that the petite waterfowl was “a mini 4WD that has been tuned to be crisp”.

Of course, there have been a number of remixes made since this was first released.

via Boing Boing


