A QWERTY Typewriter Keyboard Made Out of Drums

Musician Eric Carr of EMC Productions cleverly built a percussive QWERTY typewriter keyboard out of drums, with each sporting a different letter of the English alphabet. He then demonstrated how it worked by drumming out individual words that he spelled out with his sticks. Carr stated that the project was fun but a bit unwieldy at times.

Making homework fun! …’Subscribe’ was the 2nd hardest word to play. The 1st hardest was supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.