Dropping a Big Rock Down a Massive 600 Foot Deep Pit

Spelunking brothers Nate and Ben from Deep Freedom joined James and Edward of the ActionAdventureTwins to throw a large rock down 600 feet into the Fantastic Pit, which sits underneath Ellison’s Cave in Walker County, Georgia. This pit is known as the deepest in the continental United States. Needless to say, their actions made quite an impression.

We dropped a rock almost 600ft down the deepest pit in America! The sound of it hitting bellow felt like the cave was going to collapse! This is unreleased footage of a massive rock drop from our “Sketchy Crawl Above the Deepest Pit in America