Drone Racer Expertly Pilots His Quadcopter Around the City and Closely Rides the Side of a Building

Drone racer Johnny Schaer (a.k.a. “ Johnny FPV “) shows off his amazing piloting skills in a mind blowing video where he maneuvers his decked out quadcopter around a city, does incredible tricks, and closely rides the side of a building.

