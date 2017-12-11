Stunning Photos Capturing the Beauty of New York City Through the Lens of a High Flying Drone

Most people are drawn to New York City because of its history, incredible films and amazing architecture,..New York is special because of how rapidly the city changes.

Award-winning New York City street artist and filmmaker Humza Deas has captured seldom seen overhead views of his native city through the lens of a drone . Throughout the years Deas has used the lively streets of Gotham as his canvas , finding passages of beauty in the architecture of the buildings, the parks and the people. And as any native New Yorker knows, not even the sky’s the limit.

