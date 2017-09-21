Laughing Squid

Dizzying Footage From a Drone Performing Amazing Looping Tricks Above Trains, Bridges and Mountains

Drone aficionado Paul Nurkkala share some really amazing but rather dizzying footage from when he sent his flying robot soaring into the air to do a number of looping tricks above trains, bridges, rapid and mountains. The footage was also set to a really great soundtrack. Nurkkala says that the footage is a bit disjointed, but he was trying a number of really cool things at the time.

I recognize that this isn’t the most “flowy” video or anything, but all of the things I got to try out were all in the same flight, so I wanted to show that off.

Nurkkala previously posted an equally dizzying drone ride over, down and through a beautiful river gorge.

via The Awesomer


