Stunning Drone Footage That Reveals the Luminous Colors of Utah’s Great Salt Lake From Overhead

Justin McFarland, a licensed drone operator in Utah has captured absolutely stunning footage that reveals the luminous colors of the Great Salt Lake from overhead. According to McFarland, these different shades become visible depending on the levels of salinity in the lake.

The Colorful Great Salt Lake; Red, Blue, Green and Pink, the different colors of the Great Salt Lake come from varying levels of salinity.The Great Salt Lake has many colors red pink and blue shot by drone over the causeway

via Storyful