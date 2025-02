A Breathtaking 4K Drone Flight Through the French Alps

Romano FPV captures absolutely breathtaking footage of a long-range drone flight through the French Alps. The flight started from the French mountain town of Chamonix and flew at a remarkable 3,842 meters (1,2605 feet) over the summit of Aiguille du Midi.

FPV Drone extreme long range | From Chamonix (1030m) to Aiguille du midi (3842m), French Alp

via Nag on the Lake