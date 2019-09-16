Drink Better Beer, A Well Crafted Book Explaining How to Tap Into the Art of Enjoying a Perfectly Poured Beer

Brooklyn writer and beer expert Joshua M. Bernstein, who previously wrote Homebrew World: Discover the Secrets of the World’s Leading Homebrewers, has written Drink Better Beer: Discover the Secrets of the Brewing Experts, a definitive how-to book about enjoying well-crafted beer.

For this new book Bernstein spoke with a variety of experts in the field including competition judges, beer consultants, and master brewers, each of whom discusses the various acts of choosing and preparing right glassware, perfecting the proper pour, sniff and swallow, and learning which beers pair properly with which foods.

With thousands of breweries creating a bewildering array of beers each year, learning from the experts is practically a necessity for the modern beer lover. Luckily, beer guru Joshua M. Bernstein is here to tap their wisdom for you, with sage advice about which brews to buy, how to taste your beers, and what to eat with them.

The book will be released on September 17, 2019 and on that same date Bernstein will be hosting a book release party at Wild East Brewing in Gowanus, Brooklyn starting at 7:00pm.