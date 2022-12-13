The Annual Tradition of Dressing Cows in Costumes at the Canfield County Fair in Ohio

“Dress A Cow” is a short film by Dawn Luebbe about the “Dress-A-Cow” contest that takes place every year at the Canfield County Fair in rural Ohio. This tradition was started in 1983.

A documentary that spotlights a 38 year tradition, the “Dress A Cow” event at Ohio’s Canfield County Fair. A meditation on bovine beauty, it reminds us that putting pants on a cow is not like putting pants on a person.

Fair director Lori Coler explains the challenges of putting a costume on a cow.

We’ve got a lot of people who sew amazing costumes for cows the cow it’s not like pulling pants on on a regular person they’re a large animal they have a mind of their own there are days that you can’t control them. …personally, I can honestly say that some are feisty some are very calm and laid back.

via Vimeo Staff Picks