Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Dramatic Photos of Star Wars Action Figures

by at on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

Photographer Johnny Wu (a.k.a. “sgtbananas”) has taken an incredible collection of dramatic photos featuring Star Wars action figures. Johnny’s entire series of toy photographs are available to view on Instagram.

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

A post shared by Johnny (@sgtbananas) on

via Star Wars

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy