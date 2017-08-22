Dramatic Photos of Star Wars Action Figures

Photographer Johnny Wu (a.k.a. “sgtbananas”) has taken an incredible collection of dramatic photos featuring Star Wars action figures. Johnny’s entire series of toy photographs are available to view on Instagram.
via Star Wars
