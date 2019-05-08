An Oddly Satisfying Series of Drain Clearing Videos

An Australian plumber who goes by the name Drain Addict has created an oddly satisfying series of videos that show, in detail, the intimate process of successfully clearing drains. Drain Addict and his trusty high-pressure hose tackle all kinds of clogs in all sorts of places, though some are a bit more questionable than others.

this channel shows drain cleaning blocked sewer drains using a high-pressure water jet machine. The high-pressure water hose that cleans the drain has specific nozzles on the end for cutting out tree roots, grease blockages, and clearing rubble out of drains. It is a disgustingly dirty and smelly job, but someone has to do it, so it may as well be me.

via Boing Boing