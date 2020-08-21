Ten Golden Retriever Puppies Sit Adorably Transfixed by a Purple Dragon Reading to Them at Storytime

A ridiculously cute litter of ten tiny golden retriever puppies in Redlands, California sat absolutely transfixed as Dalton the Storytelling Dragon sat at the front of the room and read to them the classic story of “Jack and The Beanstalk”.

Four week old Golden Retriever puppies from my litter experiencing storytime with Dalton the Storytelling Dragon. The puppies were all mesmerized by Dalton and had a great experience with him.

Another litter of pups at Sunny Dreams Golden also enjoyed listening to Dalton read his favorite fairy tales to them.

