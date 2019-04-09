Norwegian Craftsman Answers a Fan Challenge to Carve an Intricate Dragon Head Out of Wood

Jonas Olsen, a 26 year old craftsman who lives on the island of Senja in Northern Norway, challenged himself at the behest of his fans to carve an intricate dragon head out of wood. Though the task was difficult and went through a few iterations, the end product turned out beautifully, as shown in a step-by-step timelapse.

Many of you have been asking me if I could make a dragon head out of wood and you have been heard! It was personally a pretty daunting project for me, but I am so glad I did it and I am very satisfied with the result!

Once the dragon’s head was finished, Olsen decided to tackle an entire dragon skeleton.

via Boing Boing