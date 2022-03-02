Musicians Around the World Join Dr. John, Micky Hart, and Bill Kreutzman for a Lush Cover of ‘Iko Iko’

As part of the incredible global music project Playing For Change in 2021, musicians from around the world joined the legendary Dr. John (in his last recorded performance), Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead, and renowned New Orleans artists Ivan Neville, Donald Harrison, and George Porter, Jr. to perform a truly lush cover of the classic Mardis Gras song “Iko Iko”.

We’re happy to share our Song Around The World version of the New Orleans classic and Mardi Gras favorite, “Iko Iko.”…Uniting musicians from Central Africa’s Congo to New Orleans’ Congo Square, this video serves to reconnect hearts and minds around the world through music.

Several years earlier, a group of international musicians performed a heartbreaking cover of “Ripple” that celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Grateful Dead. The performance included Kreutzmann, David Crosby, Jimmy Buffett, Jason Tamba, David Hildago, Keelin Garcia, an incredibly talented array of musicians from around the world.

We are proud to share with you this Song Around The World in honor of the Grateful Dead’s 50th anniversary. …Ripple” is in support of the Playing For Change Foundation’s music schools and programs for children worldwide. Join the “Ripple Effect” campaign so we can all leave the world better than we found it, one heart and one song at a time. As Jerry Garcia said, “Let there be songs to fill the air…”