The Grantham Family and Staff Prepare the Estate for a Royal Visit in the Highly-Awaited ‘Downton Abbey’ Film

Just five years after the viewing audience parted ways with the enormously popular Julian Fellowes series Downton Abbey, a new feature film of the same name brings us back to the Grantham family in 1927 as they hurriedly prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary of Teck.

Heavens …the king and queen are coming to stay.

The invasion of the royal service entourage presents a number of territorial challenges with the estate’s dedicated staff who approach the impossible situation with their forthright humor and rebellious nature.

Our staff have nothing to do – nothing. It’s not right for us to be humiliated in this way. …We want to defend Downton’s honor. … We think we should fight back …That’s treason.

Much of the series cast has returned for the film, especially Dame Maggie Smith, who once again shines as the wonderfully candid Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.