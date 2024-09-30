Why Dorothy Seems Closer to the Scarecrow Than the Other Characters in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Tori Calamito of The Oz Vlog explained why Dorothy seemed much closer to the Scarecrow than the other characters she met along the way in the The Wizard of Oz. It turns out that Judy Garland’s character was supposed to be a bit older and Ray Bolger‘s character was supposed to be younger to create a budding romance between the two back in Kansas. The plot line was scrapped, however, when Dorothy said to the Scarecrow “I think I’ll miss you most of all”, it left a lot of heads scratching.

Why does Dorothy seem to be closer to the Scarecrow than her other friends?

The Original Scene Where Dorothy Says Goodbye