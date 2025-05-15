How ‘Dora and The Lost City of Gold’ Reflected Scientific Accuracy by Being Prepared With the Right Gear

Paleoanthropologist and stand-up comedian Ella Al-Shamahi explains how a teenage Dora the Explorer (Isabela Merced) in the 2019 movie Dora and The Lost City of Gold reflected scientific accuracy and showed great respect to the indigenous culture by being practically prepared with the correct gear while searching for the lost Incan city of Parapata. Al-Shamahi also talked about how this type of accuracy isn’t often shown in a great many adventure movies.

In ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’, child explorer Dora might not have a whip or a fedora, but she carries the right gear and brings more scientific accuracy to the screen than most big-budget adventurers,

Additionally, Dora was the only one of the group to speak in Quecheca, which showed repect to the native community.