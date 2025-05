A Claymation Cat Goes Medieval on the Monsters in the Video Game ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’

Lee Hardcastle‘s Claycat, a claymation feline who previously wreaked havoc throughout id Software‘s original video game DOOM, went absolutely medieval on as many monsters as possible in the eighth chapter of the franchise, Doom: The Dark Ages. The soundtrack was provided by sound designer Tim Atkins.

Claycat’s DOOM The Dark Ages

The Trailers for the ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ Video Game

Claycat’s Previous Videos