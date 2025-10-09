Adorable Dog Doesn’t Let His Excitement-Induced Narcolepsy Keep Him From Enjoying Life

An adorable doodle named Toast, who has narcolepsy and cataplexy, which strikes whenever he is happy or excited, doesn’t let it stop him from enjoying life. This can happen at any time, however with the support of his humans and his canine sibling, Toast is thriving because he knows he’s loved. His human Laura explains that these episodes strike at random.

Toast gets so excited about life that sometimes he falls asleep.Toast has narcolepsy and cataplexy which means that when he has really big feelings, he might freeze in place or go down for a nap, but it doesn’t hurt him, and we’ve got him covered. …It might seem alarming to people, but it truly just means that he’s having the time of his life and his body just needs a little time to catchup to all of the excitement.