Don’t Let Traffic Change You, A Simple Yet Brilliant Brazilian Ad Campaign to Discourage Road Rage

Brazillian ad agency Executiva Propaganda has created, for Detran/RN (the Rio Grande do Norte Traffic Department), a simple yet brilliant visual campaign to discourage drivers from submitting to road rage.

Each person in each ad is shown slowly morphing from a human into a wild animal, graphically representing the growing levels of frustration that can build up during traffic situations and vastly change a person’s tolerance for violence.

With the concept ‘Don’t let traffic change you’, the ads created for Detran/RN …represent, by a metaphoric way, the drivers’ changing of behaviour on their majority, when they enter a vehicle.

via Ads of the World, Design You Trust