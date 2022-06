The Darkly Surreal Series ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ Is Coming to UK’s Channel 4 in September 2022

Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling of BeckyandJoes have teased a new season of their darkly surreal series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared with a humorous short that features Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Duck and how they deal with a pesky fly. The season of six new original episodes premieres for the first time on UK’s Channel 4 in September 2022.

Brand new series of Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, coming September 2022. #DHMIS pic.twitter.com/r3vv3Dct9E — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 20, 2022

Time flies fast when you’re having fun… 6 new episodes coming to Channel 4 in September! PESKY BEE! https://t.co/JuK42BBUSC — Becky Sloan (@BeckyBocka) June 19, 2022

It appears that an additional character might have been watching the scene as it unfolded, as reflected in the glass of the television set.