Johnny T of Glove and Boots Wisely Warns His Viewers to Never Look Up an Illness on the Internet

In the premiere episode of “Don’t Be a Dummy”, the lovable Johnny T. of of Glove and Boots offers very good advice about saving one’s sanity by never looking up an illness on the internet, no matter how tempting it may be.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Lori Dorn at on
In the premiere episode of “Don’t Be a Dummy”, the lovable Johnny T. of of Glove and Boots offers very good advice about saving one’s sanity by never looking up an illness on the internet, no matter how tempting it may be.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.