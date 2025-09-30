Donna Summer Chats With David Lee Roth in a Clever Mashup of ‘Bad Girls’ and Van Halen’s ‘I’ll Wait’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a clever mashup featuring a “conversation” between Donna Summer and David Lee Roth, set to the backdrop of Summer’s song “Bad Girls” and Van Halen‘s “I’ll Wait”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock also sprinkled in several other performers that fit perfectly in the mix.

Music featured in this mashup:

Van Halen – I’ll Wait

Donna Summer – Bad Girls

David Lee Roth – Ladies’ Night in Buffalo? (Steve Vai)

Ozzy Osbourne – Breaking All the Rules (Zakk Wylde)

**Additional David-Lee-Rothing brought to you by Yankee Rose, Panama, Runnin’ With the Devil, and Everybody Wants Some!!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



