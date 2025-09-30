Donna Summer Chats With David Lee Roth in a Clever Mashup of ‘Bad Girls’ and Van Halen’s ‘I’ll Wait’
Video editor Bill McClintock created a clever mashup featuring a “conversation” between Donna Summer and David Lee Roth, set to the backdrop of Summer’s song “Bad Girls” and Van Halen‘s “I’ll Wait”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock also sprinkled in several other performers that fit perfectly in the mix.
Music featured in this mashup:
Van Halen – I’ll Wait
Donna Summer – Bad Girls
David Lee Roth – Ladies’ Night in Buffalo? (Steve Vai)
Ozzy Osbourne – Breaking All the Rules (Zakk Wylde)
**Additional David-Lee-Rothing brought to you by Yankee Rose, Panama, Runnin’ With the Devil, and Everybody Wants Some!!