Seeing Eye Donkey Uses the Sound of His Braying and Hooves to Guide a Blind Horse Around the Farm

A devoted seeing eye donkey named Petey uses his loud braying and the sound of his hooves to guide a blind horse named Luna around their farm on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

Every morning, Petey helps Luna navigate her world, proving that love doesn’t need eyes, just trust.

Luna was able to see when she first arrived, but after three years, her sight dwindled to nothing due to a condition called moon blindness. Despite this setback, Luna remained as calm and gentle as she always was.

After she lost her sight, Luna had to learn everything all over again.She’d forget where the door was or stand in the wrong stall, unsure where to go. You could see her trying to map out the world in her mind. But somehow she never panicked. Even in total darkness, she stayed calm, the same gentle soul she’s always been.

When Petey came to the farm, he was incredibly shy, but when his lively personality began to show through, he found that his mission was to help Luna wake up, lead her around during the day, and lead her back to the stall at night. This adorable pair is also the best of friends.

The moment Petey met Luna, something just clicked. They connected instantly, like two old souls finding each other again.Since that day, Petey has hardly ever left her side. Wherever Luna goes, he’s right there beside her.