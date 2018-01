A pair of very limber Staffordshire bull terriers named Cooper and Emma leaped to great heights in a cooperative effort to keep a red balloon aloft in the air. These two adorable canine siblings do absolutely everything together and don’t limit themselves solely to red balloons.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!