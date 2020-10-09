Scottish Broadcaster Uses Guilt to Persuade His Two Dogs to Help Him Build a Piece of DIY Furniture

While building a piece of furniture, Scottish broadcaster Andrew Cotter (previously) gently castigated his dogs Olive and Mabel for not helping around the house enough. Cotter tried to make his dogs feel guilty about how well they live in order to inspire them to assist him with a piece of DIY furniture he was trying to build.

All I’m saying is that you get meals and accommodation and walks – not now – and wagging your tail isn’t quite enough. You’re what? Guard dogs? Yeah because burglars hate being vigorously licked. Just saying that you’ve both got to have a think about yourselves and perhaps do something in return.

Much to Cotter’s surprise, the guilt tactic seemed to work. The dogs “put together” the item, though there were a couple mistakes.

Okay that’s actually pretty impressive. Well, it’s a start. I’m not quite sure how you’ve done it but

somehow you’ve redeemed yourselves …although I really don’t understand how you did it mostly because it was supposed to be a coffee table.

Cotter has also written a book entitled Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs, which will be released in the UK on October 15, 2020 and in North America on December 1, 2020.

Now Cotter shares stories of his adventures with his loveable (and occasionally exasperating) canine companions in this beautifully written, touching, and laugh-out-loud funny new book.

So the good news is that it is now an actual book and this whole thing is not just one of Olive’s scams. Published a week today and excitement levels are off the charts. pic.twitter.com/lYaSC6rj2e — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 8, 2020