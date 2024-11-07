Talented Dog Sings While Walking on a Piano

A very talented Swedish Elkhound (Jämthund) named Helix creates wonderful music by walking on the piano keys and singing in the key he is playing. Most of the time, Helix will hit some really beautiful chords. According to his human Tosha, Helix will often do this for attention, approval and/or to wake her up in the morning.

Someone is looking for attention. …Helix wanted me to get out of bed this morning, so he sang me a wake up song

Tosha also said that this is something that Helix will only do when he wants to do it.

Helix playing the piano. He is self taught, and only plays when he feels like doing so, I’ve never been able to get him to play on command. The getting up and playing with all fours, spinning and playing with his back feet is a new move he recently figured out. He is always growing and getting better.

Helix also sings in harmony with his brother Chief.