Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places 2025 Calendar

Shut Up and Take My Money created a rather self-explanatory Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places” 2025 calendar, which features different breeds in different scenic locations doing what dogs do best. The calendar could be a gag gift for someone who likes traveling and everything about dogs.

Get ready for 12 glorious months of dogs doing what they do best – pooping – but this time, in some of the most stunning locations on Earth! We’re talking Swiss Alps, sun-kissed beaches, Italian mountains, and more.

Portions of every sale goes to an animal charity.

Plus, a portion of your purchase goes to charity! So while these dogs are leaving a mark on nature, you’ll be leaving a mark on the world.

The 2023 Calendar

The calendar is reminiscent of the Instagram account Dogs Pooping In Pretty Places, which collects and compiles very similar photos.

