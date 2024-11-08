Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places 2025 Calendar
Shut Up and Take My Money created a rather self-explanatory Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places” 2025 calendar, which features different breeds in different scenic locations doing what dogs do best. The calendar could be a gag gift for someone who likes traveling and everything about dogs.
Portions of every sale goes to an animal charity.
The calendar is reminiscent of the Instagram account Dogs Pooping In Pretty Places, which collects and compiles very similar photos.