Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places 2025 Calendar

Shut Up and Take My Money created a rather self-explanatory Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places” 2025 calendar, which features different breeds in different scenic locations doing what dogs do best. The calendar could be a gag gift for someone who likes traveling and everything about dogs.

Get ready for 12 glorious months of dogs doing what they do best – pooping – but this time, in some of the most stunning locations on Earth! We’re talking Swiss Alps, sun-kissed beaches, Italian mountains, and more.

Portions of every sale goes to an animal charity.

The 2023 Calendar

The calendar is reminiscent of the Instagram account Dogs Pooping In Pretty Places, which collects and compiles very similar photos.

