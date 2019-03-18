A Pair of Curious Dogs Figure Out How to Operate Two-Dimensional Game That Releases Yummy Treats

Albert and Delta, two adorable Labrador retrievers, took turns figuring out how to operate a machine their engineer human (previously) built for them. This game was built around two-dimensional movement, which when properly operated, would lead to a waiting reward.
At first, Albert was having a bit of difficulty figuring out what to do, but Delta came over help. The two dogs put their heads together and eventually figured out the most efficient way to get a treat.
Albert and Delta have to discover the secret of 2-dimensional movement in order to retrieve food.