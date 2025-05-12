How Dogs Mourn Their Beloved Humans Within the First 72 Hours After They Pass Away

Selftrue.Journey shared a powerful animation that shows what happens within the first 72 hours after a dog‘s beloved human passes away, according to people who have witnessed such a thing.

What Dogs Do The First 72 Hours After You Die (According To Those Who’ve Seen It)

The dog first retraces their human’s steps in a pattern only they can sense. After that, the dog sleeps on their human’s clothes, scenting out the familiar smells. Finally, the dog performs what hospice nurses call a “door vigil”, sitting there for hours and repeatedly letting out a mourning whimper. When the ritual is over, the dog allows other humans who are mourning the same person to take care of them.

Letting Dogs See The Body of Their Beloved Human

How Animals Know When Their Human Is About to Die