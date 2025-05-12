How Dogs Mourn Their Beloved Humans Within the First 72 Hours After They Pass Away
Selftrue.Journey shared a powerful animation that shows what happens within the first 72 hours after a dog‘s beloved human passes away, according to people who have witnessed such a thing.
The dog first retraces their human’s steps in a pattern only they can sense. After that, the dog sleeps on their human’s clothes, scenting out the familiar smells. Finally, the dog performs what hospice nurses call a “door vigil”, sitting there for hours and repeatedly letting out a mourning whimper. When the ritual is over, the dog allows other humans who are mourning the same person to take care of them.