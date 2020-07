Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A moody little dog named Ginger, a mix of Chihuahua and dachshund who lives in Orlando, Florida with her human Steffi Ledbetter, gets very jealous whenever Steffi’s boyfriend Anthony is around. Surprisingly, Ginger is not jealous of Anthony, but of Steffi. Ginger absolutely refuses to let Steffi kiss Anthony when she’s near him.