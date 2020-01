Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An adorable little dog in New York City named Baboy was so inspired by the “Dude With Sign”, that he’s taken to wearing or holding between his teeth, cardboard placards with random declarations written in indelible ink. While Baboy’s signs hold a bit more relevance than Dude’s, it’s still a wonderful parody/tribute made to the art of the absurd.

If you don’t sit for something, you’ll never get the treat.

via swissmiss