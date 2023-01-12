Little Dog Sets Guinness World Record for the Most Jump Rope Skips on Her Hind Legs in 30 Seconds

An agile little white dog named Balu and her trainer human Wolfgang Lauenburger set the Guinness World Record for “most skips by a dog on hind legs in 30 seconds” with a remarkable 32 jumps. That’s 1.06 jumps per second. According to Lauenburger, the pair practiced quite a bit.

The most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32, and was achieved by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger (both Germany), Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on 12 July 2022. Balu and Wolfgang trained very hard to achieve this title.

via Boing Boing

