An Adorable Little Dog With a Great Big Beard

A little dog named Nuts sports a giant beard that appears bigger than the size of his head. This adorable, four year old mini Brussels chocolate griffon lives in Moscow with his loving human Tatiana Kovalenok. While the breed is famous for their little beards, this little Chewbacca lookalike turns heads wherever he goes due to his long facial hair. Kovalenok told The Dodo that she didn’t notice anything unusual until fans on Instagram pointed it out to her.

“It became noticeable at his 8 months…I never actually paid attention to his beard until I started receiving comments from my followers on Instagram.

via My Modern Met