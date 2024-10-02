Stray Dog Born With ‘Backward Legs’ Learns to Walk With Confidence Again

A stray dog named Chloe who was found bald and limping around on the streets of Bali due to a birth defect that made her hind legs not work properly, was taken in by Eliane of Streetpaws, a non-profit animal rescue in Indonesia.

Before she was living next to a busy road I thought something has happened to her. I had a cage with me luckily I could catch her…What I was most worried about of course were those hind legs.

It turns out Chloe’s leg condition cannot be repaired. But as she grew stronger with Eliane’s care, she began to exercise more, strengthening her hind legs well enough to let her walk with confidence again.

After the x-rays, it turned out that this is a birth effect that cannot be fixed. Okay, but I also did some research and it said they could be fine. She’ll just need a little bit more care than other dogs, which was more than okay.

Eliane decided to adopt Chloe due to her special needs. And while Chloe is still skittish around humans, she seems to understand that she has indeed found a loving home.