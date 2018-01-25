Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Hilariously Persistent Dog Repeatedly Tries to Wake Up a Snoring Pig in a Deep Sleep

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Dog Tries to Wake Pig

A very playful husky dog hilariously tried waking up a snoring pig by repeatedly pushing down on the pig’s hind quarters. After several unsuccessful attempts, the drowsy porcine got up to see who was creating a disturbance but the dog had cleverly bolted out of the room momentarily and then came back in, as if for the first time, to convince the pig to go outside and play.

This dog tries to wake up a sleeping pig but the lazy pet pig doesn’t want to get up, in hilarious footage captured at a home in California.

Pig Wakes Up Dog Bolts

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy