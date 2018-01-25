A Hilariously Persistent Dog Repeatedly Tries to Wake Up a Snoring Pig in a Deep Sleep

A very playful husky dog hilariously tried waking up a snoring pig by repeatedly pushing down on the pig’s hind quarters. After several unsuccessful attempts, the drowsy porcine got up to see who was creating a disturbance but the dog had cleverly bolted out of the room momentarily and then came back in, as if for the first time, to convince the pig to go outside and play.
